Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $459.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $397.91 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

