Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.07% of Teleflex worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teleflex by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex stock opened at $397.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.50.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

