Tellor 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.88 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $34.63 or 0.00102122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $61.41 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,852,798 coins and its circulating supply is 1,773,627 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

