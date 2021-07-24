Tellor (TRB) Reaches Market Cap of $60.20 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.92 or 0.00099201 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $60.20 million and $17.00 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.67 or 0.00826673 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,853,902 coins and its circulating supply is 1,774,635 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

