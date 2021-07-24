Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,002.80

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,002.80 ($13.10) and traded as low as GBX 970 ($12.67). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 976 ($12.75), with a volume of 187,847 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 29.90 and a quick ratio of 29.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.80.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.