TenUp Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,268.00 (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. TenUp has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $6,268.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TenUp has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00022430 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000882 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 64,924,999 coins and its circulating supply is 26,695,723 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.