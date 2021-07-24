TERA (TERA) Price Up 0.4% This Week

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $162,805.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00039913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00144154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.94 or 0.99605024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.00873670 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.