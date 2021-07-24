Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,624,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,265,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

