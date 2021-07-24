Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $43.33 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $48.69 million and approximately $43.33 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.67 or 0.00826673 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

