Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0219

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Terracoin has a market cap of $501,635.92 and $155.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,145.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.01320443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.00370514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00080481 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003431 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

