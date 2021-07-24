TerraUSD (UST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.83 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $22.83 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006256 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,024,481,235 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

