Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.32

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and traded as low as $38.25. Terumo shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 10,386 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Terumo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

