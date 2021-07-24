Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 235.51 ($3.08). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 234.30 ($3.06), with a volume of 14,531,248 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.

In other Tesco news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £13,770 ($17,990.59). Also, insider Thierry Garnier bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £33,900 ($44,290.57). Insiders purchased a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $14,730,662 in the last 90 days.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

