Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $61.82 billion and $48.86 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00143079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,347.62 or 0.99843252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.38 or 0.00876064 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,737,786 coins and its circulating supply is 61,810,332,357 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

