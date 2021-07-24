TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. 525,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

