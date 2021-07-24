The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $250,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

BK stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

