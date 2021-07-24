The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,296 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $250,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

