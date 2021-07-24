The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

BX stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.71. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $113.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

