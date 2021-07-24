The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $274.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,379,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

