The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of The Boston Beer worth $35,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM traded down $246.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $701.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,337. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,009.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $693.21 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

