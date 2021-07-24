The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $701.00 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $693.21 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,009.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,094.13.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

