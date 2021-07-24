The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Boston Beer traded as low as $693.21 and last traded at $701.00, with a volume of 2821705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $947.54.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday. reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,009.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.