The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.90.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

