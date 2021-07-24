The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 10,756 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.87.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.
About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
Featured Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.