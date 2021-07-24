The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 10,756 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.87.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

