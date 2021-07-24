The Force Protocol (FOR) Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00265096 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000779 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

