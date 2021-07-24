The Graph Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $97.81 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $97.81 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00863843 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

