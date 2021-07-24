The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.84. 2,786,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,555. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.07. The stock has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

