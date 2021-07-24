The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). The Joint reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of The Joint stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,940. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

