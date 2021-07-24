The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Lowered by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,029,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 551,824 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 633,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $39.22. 5,025,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

