The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stake Decreased by AREX Capital Management LP

AREX Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,813 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 26.1% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AREX Capital Management LP owned 0.44% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $44,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. 572,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,277. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.69. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.