The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Middleby by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Middleby by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,470 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Middleby by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Middleby by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Middleby by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,064,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 170,687 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

