The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 6.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Middleby by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,064,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 170,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.48. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $189.63.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The Middleby’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

