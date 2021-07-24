The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of The Middleby worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Middleby by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

The Middleby stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.48. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

