The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.