The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Holdings Decreased by Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. The New York Times makes up about 0.0% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of The New York Times worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The New York Times by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.