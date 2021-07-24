The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. The New York Times accounts for about 6.7% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP owned about 0.08% of The New York Times worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,549. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

