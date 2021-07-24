The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,996,000 after acquiring an additional 98,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.79. 7,872,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

