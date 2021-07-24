The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 168.40 ($2.20). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.16), with a volume of 220,361 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.42. The company has a market cap of £773.85 million and a PE ratio of -8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

