The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is No Street GP LP’s 8th Largest Position

No Street GP LP increased its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. The RealReal makes up about 2.4% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. No Street GP LP owned approximately 0.91% of The RealReal worth $18,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The RealReal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of The RealReal stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,489. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.