The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.28. 26,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,698. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.