The Sandbox Price Tops $0.71 (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $500.95 million and $1.56 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.47 or 0.01270572 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

