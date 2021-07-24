The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 4.5% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.97. 1,092,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $204.64 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

