The Transfer Token Reaches One Day Volume of $745,382.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $745,382.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $10.14 or 0.00029781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,611,395 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

