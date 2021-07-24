The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.40

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and traded as high as $13.58. The Weir Group shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 4,795 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.10.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.