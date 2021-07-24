THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $127,342.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

