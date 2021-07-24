Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.49 and traded as high as C$4.49. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 65,065 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.06 million and a P/E ratio of -11.64.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

