Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.64% of Thermon Group worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 524,532 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $73.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.81 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

