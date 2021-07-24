THETA Price Tops $5.72 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. THETA has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and approximately $538.80 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $5.72 or 0.00016609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.58 or 0.00846729 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00088291 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

