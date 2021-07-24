Thingschain Trading Down 0.5% This Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $46,776.66 and approximately $1,282.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,803.44 or 0.99981365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010106 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

