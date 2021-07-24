Thisoption Achieves Market Cap of $342,138.46 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 76.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $342,138.46 and $278,830.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00118542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00144482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,780.79 or 0.99519652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00886118 BTC.

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

